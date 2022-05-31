Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Declines By 28.7%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,851,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 2,597,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 20,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

