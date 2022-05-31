Short Interest in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Declines By 30.0%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 410,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.72.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Brodsky acquired 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PowerFleet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 954.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

