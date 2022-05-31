Short Interest in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declines By 25.8%

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,268,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,586. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

