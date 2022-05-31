Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Drops By 33.3%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472. ROHM has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

