Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Drops By 33.3%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ROHCY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472. ROHM has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
