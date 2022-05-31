Short Interest in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expands By 37.4%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the April 30th total of 27,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 140,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

