Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Declines By 31.0%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERIC. DZ Bank cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price objective (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. 253,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,530,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

