Short Interest in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Drops By 28.5%

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.65.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,026,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,607,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.