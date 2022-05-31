Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.15

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.15 and last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 25457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Lifesci Capital lowered Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.27 and a current ratio of 21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957 over the last three months. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.