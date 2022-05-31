Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.99

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 8973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 226,867 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.