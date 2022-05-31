Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,769 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of Signature Bank worth $134,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $211.49 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $179.05 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.42.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

