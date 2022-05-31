Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $79.15

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.15, but opened at $83.00. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $82.12, with a volume of 4,675 shares trading hands.

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.84.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

