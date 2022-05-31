Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Down 6.2%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 159,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMWB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,723 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,477,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Similarweb by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 237,781 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Similarweb by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

