Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.05

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 81924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

SKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$614.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

