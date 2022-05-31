SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 5.88 and last traded at 5.94. Approximately 3,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,129,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.21.

SMRT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.31.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 34.67 million during the quarter.

About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.