Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.47

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.99 million, a PE ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 381.85%.

In related news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,241 shares of company stock worth $944,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

