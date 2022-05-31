Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Short Interest Update

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 448,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,544.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,852.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 170,151 shares of company stock worth $462,595 and sold 12,304 shares worth $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at $18,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SONX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

SONX stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,955. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

