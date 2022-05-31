Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.00

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.74, with a volume of 50946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDE shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.77.

The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.72.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ashley Dawn Hohm sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$259,833.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,473,227.09. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total value of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (TSE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

