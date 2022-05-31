SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Shares Up 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.99. 863,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 690% from the average session volume of 109,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IPE)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.