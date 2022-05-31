SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 223.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $40,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.53. 304,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,054,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $306.28 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

