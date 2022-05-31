Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SPSY stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.83) on Tuesday. Spectra Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 179 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £65.71 million and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.01.

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning systems that removes sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

