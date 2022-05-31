Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is Clearline Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands comprises approximately 2.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $89.09. 1,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.49. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

