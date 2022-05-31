Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $747.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $737.40 million and the highest is $765.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $605.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.54.

SPLK traded down $6.29 on Friday, hitting $102.21. The company had a trading volume of 85,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

