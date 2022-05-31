Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 149.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,859 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $35,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 42,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 509,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,270,000 after acquiring an additional 162,024 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 417,473 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,059. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.16. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $153.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.31.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

