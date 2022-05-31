SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Lowered to $50.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.01. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.