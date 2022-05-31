SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Up 6%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 7,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,705,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $951.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.01.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,119,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 693,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

