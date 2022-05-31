Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FUND stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.51.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 119.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,375 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.