Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $53.91 Million Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 153.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Bill.com worth $53,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.13. The company had a trading volume of 23,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,670 shares of company stock valued at $13,231,146. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.