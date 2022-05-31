Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 43,245 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,245 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $31,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $128.15. 23,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,710. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.