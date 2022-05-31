SSE (LON:SSE) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSE. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.14) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised SSE to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,690 ($21.38) to GBX 2,200 ($27.83) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,823 ($23.06).

SSE opened at GBX 1,765 ($22.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,803.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,677.68. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) per share. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

In other news, insider Angela Strank purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,930.67 ($11,298.92).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

