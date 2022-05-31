StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GASS stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.11. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Towerview LLC raised its stake in StealthGas by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

