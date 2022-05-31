Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$58.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE STLC traded down C$2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$39.25. 697,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,655. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

