Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,782.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,114. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.47. 81,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

