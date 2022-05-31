Stephens Inc. AR Has $461,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.62. 2,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day moving average of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $155.05 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.