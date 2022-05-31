Stephens Inc. AR Has $567,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. 44,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

