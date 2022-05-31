Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. 5,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

