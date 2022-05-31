Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,265. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

