Stephens Inc. AR Sells 18,150 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. 22,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $25.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

