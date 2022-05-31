Stephens Inc. AR Sells 25,000 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Green Dot by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after buying an additional 45,084 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,208,000 after buying an additional 98,763 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Green Dot by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 67,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDOT stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.91. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

