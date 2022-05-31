Stephens Inc. AR Sells 993 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 48,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,561. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

