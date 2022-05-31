stETH (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

