Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Price Target to C$0.80

Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of EVGDF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Elevation Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.11.
About Elevation Gold Mining
