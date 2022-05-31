Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$16.25

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.93.

EQX opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

