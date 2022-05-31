Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$16.25

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.93.
EQX opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.55.
Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.