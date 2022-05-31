Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Up 0.6%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.66. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B)
