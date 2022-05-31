Stipend (SPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $710.00

Stipend (SPD) traded 653.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 164.5% against the dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $314,222.64 and approximately $710.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,765.44 or 0.99878850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00205770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00085628 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00115408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00199741 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

