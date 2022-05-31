StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQR stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.52. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BSQUARE during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BSQUARE by 5,353.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 93,683 shares during the period. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.