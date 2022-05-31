StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

