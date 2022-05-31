StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
