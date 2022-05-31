StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp are going to split on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

