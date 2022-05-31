StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
