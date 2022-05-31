StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate (Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.