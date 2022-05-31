StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.
Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
About Xinyuan Real Estate (Get Rating)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
