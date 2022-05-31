StockNews.com Upgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.11. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $49.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
