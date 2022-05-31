StockNews.com Upgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.11. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

